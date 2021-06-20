Magistrates court sentences for offenders from Northampton, Daventry, Moulton and Hartwell

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 10

Jacob Michael Munnelly, aged 20, of Raeburn Road, Kingsley, possession of a quantity of cannabis; fined £40, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £34, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Megan Bates, aged 18, of Bunting Road, Northampton, criminal damage to a TV, bedding and a bin value £200 at Ibis Hotel; fined £61, compensation £200, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Local magistrates hear hundreds of cases each week

Vincent Miguel Curran, aged 27, of Arthur Street, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, resisted a constable, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; community order with six months probation, fined £50, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Joey Lincoln, aged 19, of St Albans Road, Northampton, possession of a knife; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Marian Ungureanu, aged 26, of Woolmonger Street, Northampton, drunk and disorderly, fined £116, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Alex James Williams, aged 31, of Saxon Heights, Brixworth, drug-driving; disqualified 36 months, fined £445, surcharge £45, costs £85.

Gheorghe Certan, aged 29, of Ellfield Court, Northampton, drink-driving; disqualified 18 months, fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £85.

■ The following cases were heard on June 11

Denis Neculai, aged 20, of Sandhurst Close, East Hunsbury, drug-driving; disqualified 12 months, fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Vasile Circeie, aged 34, of Somerset Street, Northampton, drink-driving; 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, disqualified 36 months, surcharge £128, costs £85.

Marsha Eugenie Sharpe, aged 42, of Birchfield Crescent, Northampton, assault by beating; 12 months conditional discharge, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Mark Anthony Smith, aged 35, of St Michaels Road, Northampton, drunk and disorderly, fined £60, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Richard Williamson, aged 55, of Bristle Street, Northampton, breach of court order; fined £50, pay costs of £146 to Northamptonshire Police.

Barry Atkinson, aged 50, of West Oval, Northampton, three charges of using religiously-aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour, assaulted a police officer; community order, compensation of £300, surcharge £95.

Martin Richardson, aged 32, of Forest Road, Hartwell, drink-driving; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, disqualified 24 months, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Ibadul Alom, aged 21, of Norman Road, Northampton, taking a vehicle without consent; fined £133, surcharge £34, costs £300.

Joe William Walpole, aged 28, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, stole meat to the value of £45.50 from M&S, stole aftershave to the value of £39.90 from Abington, 12 months conditional discharge, pay compensation of £85.40, costs £85.

Florin Dumitru, aged 43, of Great Russell Street, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, speeding; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, disqualified 12 months, surcharge £128, costs £85.

John Francis Conlan, aged 61, of Willow Rise, Little Billing, drove with no insurance; fined £183, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Owen Leonard James Martin, aged 21, of Arden Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £521, surcharge £52, costs £90, six penalty points.

Viktors Tovarnickis, aged 31, of Talbot Road, Northampton, speeding; disqualified 14 days, fined £184, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Andrew John King, aged 28, of Maxwell Crescent, Duston, speeding; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £85, six penalty points.

Zaheer Uddin Babar, aged 55, of Russet Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £133, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

■ The following cases were heard on June 12

Richard Wilson, aged 55, of Lindsay Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £550, surcharge £55, costs £85, six penalty points.

Andrei-Catalin Docea, aged 19, of Brookfield Road, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder, defective tyre; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £85, three penalty points.

James Liam Lloyd, aged 21, of Pound Lane, Moulton, drove without due care and attention, no insurance provisional licence holder no L plates, disqualified three months, fined £738, surcharge £34, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.