Machinery and scrap metal stolen from a garden centre in Northamptonshire

Thieves have targeted a rural garden centre stealing a digger and trailer after ramming down the entry gates.

Officers investigating a burglary at a garden centre in Whilton, near Daventry, are appealing for witnesses and information.

Between 1am and 1.25am on Sunday, November 3, unknown persons rammed the gates of the business at Whilton Locks before stealing a JCB digger and two Ifor Williams trailers containing scrap metal.

Anyone who saw the incident, or has information about it, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Whilton Locks Garden Village has been targeted by thieves