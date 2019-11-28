'Machete-style weapon': Men armed with knives chase two friends from shop in Northampton

Two men carrying knives, one described as a machete-style weapon, chased a pair of friends from a shop in Northampton.

The victims were approached and confronted by the armed men with a dog outside the Costcutter in Billing Brook Road, Lings, at around 7.20pm on Tuesday (November 26).

The incident was outside Costcutter on Billing Brook Road. Photo: Google

They then fled, chased by the suspects and were able to get away unharmed.

The suspect with the dog is described as a black man, 6ft, of slim build and with short black hair.

He wore a green jacket with a grey hoodie underneath, blue tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

The second suspect is described as white, 6ft, of stocky build with short black hair and a short beard.

He wore glasses, a black jacket with a woolly hood, grey tracksuit bottoms and black shoes.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.