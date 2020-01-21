Lorry driver charged over fatal road crash on A45 in Northamptonshire

Police have charged a lorry driver over a fatal road cash on the A45 in which a Northampton man died.

The 39-year-old driver of a blue Jaguar X-Type died at the scene of the collision with a white Volvo LGV between Daventry and Weedon at around 2.15am on November 1 last year.

The fatal crash happened near to the junction with Poets Way on the A45.

Officers investigating the fatal collision, which happened near to the junction with Poets Way, charged the driver of the Volvo with causing death by dangerous driving.

Piotr Wierzbicki, 39, of Sanok, Poland, has been bailed to appear before Northampton Magistrates on February 20.