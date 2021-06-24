London man used watch as knuckle duster in assault on woman in Northampton

A man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman outside Sol Central in Northampton in the early hours of June 23.

A London man used his watch as a knuckle duster to beat a woman in town centre yesterday morning (June 23).

Martin McDonagh, of Sutherland Road, Walthamstow, was arrested last night following reports of an incident of domestic violence in Abington Street.

The 20-year-old carried out a sustained assault on a woman while reportedly using his watch over his knuckles as a weapon.

When police arrived on the scene near Horsemarket at 2am on June 23, McDonagh reportedly attempted to then sprint at the victim before he was restrained.

At Northampton Magistrates' Court this morning (June 24), McDonagh pleaded guilty to assault by ABH.