Little Harrowden murder: witnesses saw man stabbed by ‘group’

The sleepy village of Little Harrowden was shaken this morning by news that a man attacked there last night has died.

Detectives are still on the scene of the killing at the Main Street / Hardwick Road junction today after a 44-year-old - who we are not naming but is believed to be a local man - was stabbed in the street last night (Friday, June 21).

Scene guard officers are in Main Street this morning

He was taken to Kettering Hospital before being flown to University Hospital Coventry but medics were unable to save him.

VILLAGE MURDER: Man dies after Friday evening stabbing

Local people today reported seeing ‘three or four’ people of Asian appearance get out of a car before stabbing the man in Hardwick Road.

Blood could still be seen on the path this afternoon.

Part of the village will be cordoned off all day

Witnesses also said they heard shouting and saw people running. The emergency services were on the scene within minutes of the stabbing which happened about 8.30pm.

The area is expected to be cordoned off throughout today.

Detectives continue to question three men and a woman in connection with last night’s incident.

Anyone with information can call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Local people reported hearing shouts