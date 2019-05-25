Life sentence for Brackley murderer will never be long enough, say victim's family

The family of a Brackley man stabbed at least 325 times by his flatmate say his killer's sentence will never be long enough.

Gus Davies was brutally murdered at his Old Town home by school friend and fellow drug dealer Robert Field on June 25, 2018.

Robert Field has been jailed for life.

Field, 23, dismembered his victim's body and buried limbs in woods two miles from the south Northamptonshire town.

Yesterday (Friday) he was jailed for life with a minimum of 15 years and three months.

A statement from the family of Gus said: “As a family we would like to say a huge thank you to the police, victim support and all the services who have been involved in this case. The police have gone over and beyond to successfully resolve this heinous crime and their time, patience and fortitude have been remarkable. All agencies have worked tirelessly to make the last few months bearable for us all.

“Gus was a son, brother, grandson, uncle, boyfriend and close friend to many. He made a huge impression on everyone he met and it is tragic that his life has been taken at such an early age.

“Today’s sentence will never bring Gus back and in our eyes will never be long enough but at least his killer can no longer inflict the pain that we have had to go through on others.

“We will always grieve the loss of Gus and today, while helping us bring some closure, will never take away the fact that Gus had his future taken away so needlessly.”