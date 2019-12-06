Learner driver fined after being caught on A45 in Northampton over double legal alcohol limit

A driver with a provisional licence was fined after being caught on the A45 in Northampton more than two times over the legal alcohol limit.

Northampton Magistrates Court heard an Audi A5 was seen swerving over the lanes on the dual-carriageway in Billing with no 'L' plates or supervision in the early hours of November 6.

Northampton Magistrates Court

The driver, Ivan Tomescu, 27, of Abington Avenue, was pulled over by police and gave a breathalyser reading of 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

On Thursday (November 5), the Moldovan national pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and drink-driving and his defence solicitor told the court his behaviour was out of character.

"He was driving home from a friend's house, which was a short distance. He had been drinking alcohol but felt okay to drive," she said.

The solicitor added that Tomescu, who works as a brick layer, plans to get his full licence as soon as possible.

Sentencing, the magistrate told him: "The law in this country is very strict in respect of drink-driving.

"We have no discretion and we must disqualify you from driving in this country.

"The level of alcohol in your body was over twice the national limit and therefore you will be banned for a long time."

Tomescu was fined £123 for driving without a licence and £369 for drink-driving, told to pay £85 in costs and a £36 victim surcharge, as well as being disqualified from driving for 18 months.