Latvian food stolen in Northampton charity shop burglary

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at the Red Cross charity shop in Gold Street, Northampton.

The incident happened between 5.30pm on Thursday, December 12 and 8.30am on Friday, December 13, Northamptonshire Police today (Friday) said.

The offender(s) gained access through a fire exit at the rear of the building and £50 worth of 'food items' from Lativa were stolen from an office.

Three games consoles and a jumper were also taken and were discarded under the outdoor fire exit steps at the rear of the shop, which leads to the Wilko car park on St Katherine’s Street.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000666063.