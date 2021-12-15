Two robbers were jailed after holding a student at knifepoint and stealing more than £400 worth of photography equipment, which they dumped not far from the scene.

Joseph Purr, of Hickman Drive, Long Buckby, and Aaron J Winfield, of Bridge Street, Weedon, pleaded guilty earlier this year to robbing a student, at knifepoint, even forcing the lad to show them where he lived.

The pair also admitted to the possession of a bladed article, namely a knife, just a few weeks before sentencing.

The two men had only one conviction between them before the terrible attack

The student was seen on CCTV walking home alone at around 3am with his rucksack of camera equipment slung over one shoulder.

The hobbyist photographer was then approached by both Purr and Winfield who, concealing their faces with hoods, proceeded to rob him.

As the prosecution read: "[The victim] was alone. It was dark. It was about 3am. He was approached by these two who then attempt to rob him.

"He is then grabbed and taken to a wall surrounded by bins. Winfield then put the knife to his throat and said 'I will stick this in your throat.'

Winfield, who later admitted to carrying knives 'for protection' also told the victim that Perr had a 'Rambo knife', although this was never produced nor found after the robbery.

The prosecution continued: "When it became obvious that Haden had no money, they demanded his bank card. When it became obvious he didn't have that, they then demanded he take them to his halls of residence to obtain the card.

"They clearly intended to take this card and [the victim] to an ATM where they would force him to withdraw the money and then subsequently rob him of it."

But the robbers' plan collapsed when they reached the halls. While Winfield was allowed into the halls, as he appeared to be 'with' the victim. Perr, who lagged behind, was not.

This then spooked the attackers enough that Winfield, now evenly matched in numbers without his co-conspirator, fled the building along with the victim's bag of camera equipment worth over £400.

The prosecution then described a CCTV operator following the two robbers, who ditched the stolen equipment not far from the scene.

This was then returned to the victim by police, who attended about 40 minutes later.

Yet a statement from the student said that he was left 'shaken' and made 'fearful, because the robbers now know where he lives'. His love of photography has reportedly been harmed out of a fear of 'reoccurrence'.

The defence, in general agreement with the prosecution's telling of events, argued that their clients had acted 'out of character'.

They argued that cannabis, cocaine and alcohol, which the young men had been heavily using not long before the robbery, had taken otherwise 'loutish behaviour' a step too far.

They also argued that neither man should be 'sent down a path that he cannot recover from' thanks to Winfield's lack of prior convictions and Perr's single charge of possession of a bladed article back in 2019.

His Honour Judge David Herbert QC, presiding, agreed that the two men should be given what he called a 'generous' reduction of their sentence, which could have been a minimum of four years and nine months.

His Honour said: "It is sad that people as young as they are would jump in and commit an offence as serious as this.

"You appreciate that this is a serious robbery. So serious that an immediate custodial sentence is appropriate.

"Make sure this is your last time before the court, because the sentences only go up from here."