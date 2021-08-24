Knife-wielding man steals cash from Northampton store

A man, brandishing a knife, robbed a store in Semilong, Northampton earlier this week.

The robbery took place on Monday, August 23 at around 3.45pm when a man entered Nene Valley Superstore in St Andrews Road, wielding a knife.

He stole cash and then left the store, turning right onto St Andrews Road and then into a small alleyway leading to Mill Road.

Nene Valley Superstore in Semilong, Northampton has been robbed.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "The suspect was wearing navy blue jogging bottoms or jeans and a black Adidas hoody or zip-up with a large Adidas emblem on the back."