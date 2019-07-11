Kindhearted dad touched by story of 'distressing' Northampton bike robbery wants to help put things right

A kindhearted dad has pledged to donate a top-of-the-line BMX to a Northampton boy who was robbed of his bike by a gang of teenagers last week.

Geoff Wallis said he was "infuriated" when he heard news of how a Northampton 12-year-old was robbed of his bike while cycling through a park.

Milton Keynes dad Geoff Wallis wants to donate this BMX to the victim of a bike robbery in Northampton.

In the distressing incident last Friday (July 5), a large group of boys forced the 12-year-old off his bike before dismantling it in front of him.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said the boys told him to get off the bike, pulled it apart and shared the parts among the group.

Geoff, from Milton Keynes, said the news made him "so angry" when he heard it on the radio - but now he wants to help make things right.

He told the Chronicle and Echo: "I've got a son and if something like that happened to him I would just be so mad. Stuff like this shouldn't happen to kids.

"It really touched me and I was thinking about it all day when I heard it.

"It's just made me want to do something."

Now, Geoff wants the victim and his family in the case to know he wants to help.

Geoff said: "I've got this brand new BMX in my garage that my son can't use because he got too big for it.

"I want the lad out there to know it's his if he wants it. I just think it's the right thing to do."

If the boy affected or his family wants to take Geoff up on his offer, please contact the Chronicle and Echo newsroom on 01604 467038.

Meanwhile, Northamptonshire Police are still investigating the incident, which took place near the basketball courts in Victoria Park between 7pm and 7.20pm on Friday, July 5.

One of the offenders is described as a white boy, of slim build, wearing shorts but no top.

A second offender is described as an Eastern European boy, of average build, wearing a blue top and shorts.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.