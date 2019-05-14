Kettering woman's car keyed day after man 'called her derogatory names'

The bonnet, passenger door and boot of a Kettering woman's car were keyed the day after a man insulted her in the street.

At about 10.30pm on Friday, May 10, the victim had just parked her car in Cedar Road when she became involved in a "verbal altercation with a man who called her derogatory names".

When she returned to her car at around 3pm the next day, she found it had been scratched with a key.

Anyone who saw what happened, or saw any suspicious activity around a vehicle in Cedar Road at the time of the incident, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.