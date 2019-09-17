Kettering robbers threaten 16-year-old boy with knife

A teenage boy was threatened with a knife by a group of robbers in Kettering.

The terrifying incident took place in the Edgar Road area between 6pm and 6.40pm on Friday (September 13) when the victim was riding his bicycle.

The incident took place in the Edgar Road area. Credit: Google

He was approached by a group of boys and one of them threatened him with a knife before demanding he hand over his property.

A police spokesman said: "The offenders are described as two white boys and one black boy.

"One of the white boys was holding the knife and wore a black jacket, tracksuit bottoms and sliders.

"All three were wearing hooded tops."

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.