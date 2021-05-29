Kettering McDonald's drive-thru crash leaves woman with big fine

McDonald's

A woman who smashed into another car while travelling through a McDonald's drive-thru in Kettering has been given a big fine.

Uninsured driver Kauther Hajat was in a Seat Ibiza when she went to the drive-thru in Orion Way on October 18 last year.

But whilst travelling through it the 23-year-old crashed into the vehicle in front and caused "significant damage", court documents said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They also said the driver stated there was a problem with brakes.

At Northampton Magistrates' Court charges of driving without due care and attention and driving without insurance were proved under the single justice procedure.

Hajat, of Homeway Road in Leicester, was fined a total of £880 and had six penalty points added to her licence.