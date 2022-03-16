Kettering man wanted by police
Call 101 if you know where he is
By Sam Wildman
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 9:53 am
Updated
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 9:56 am
Police have launched an appeal to track down a Kettering man who is wanted.
Steven Conway, 34, is wanted in connection with an incident which took place on Sunday, March 13, although officers have not revealed the nature of the incident.
Police say they also want to speak to him check on his welfare.
A police spokesman said: "Anyone who has seen Steven or knows where is, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101."