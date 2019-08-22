Jury convict 18-year-old man of manslaughter over death of Northampton's Louis Ryan Menezes

An 18-year-old man has been found guilty of manslaughter over the death of a Northampton teenager by stabbing him once in the heart last year.

Amari Smith, from Penfold Close, has been convicted of stabbing Louis Ryan Menezes to death but without the intent to kill him in May 2018.

The jury at Northampton Crown Court today (August 22) ruled that although Smith drew a large "hunting-style" in his confrontation with Louis, he did not mean to kill or seriously harm him when the knife made contact with his chest.

Smith's knife caused a one-inch stab wound that pierced Louis' heart on Drayton Walk on May 25 last year.

In evidence, Smith said he only drew the knife to "fend off" Louis and claimed the stabbing was in self-defence because he was scared Louis had a knife in his waistband.

The verdict was met with strong emotions from both the Louis' and the defendants' families as Smith was taken down to the cells.

The court heard how the two teenagers confronted each other in Drayton Walk last year over "some comments made on social media".

It was then that Smith pulled out a large "hunting-style knife" and stabbed Louis once in the chest before running from the scene.

Louis was helped to a nearby stairwell by a friend but sadly succumbed to his injuries and died shortly afterward. He was 17.

He will be sentenced in three weeks' time.