Jewellery stolen in Wellingborough burglary

Burglars stole jewellery and expensive electronic items after smashing their way into a Wellingborough home.

Police have launched an appeal after the break-in between 7.30am and 9.45pm yesterday (Monday) in Mill Road.

The offenders smashed a rear window and stole electrical items including a white Nintendo Wii console, a 13in silver MacBook Air laptop, a space grey iPad Air 16GB and a Nextbase dash-cam.

Also stolen was a charm bracelet with charms including a graduation cap, hugging figures, a silver star marked 18, a heart rose, a black marble and a silver ball marked with an R.

A rosary of cream beads with silver links, and a variety of costume jewellery were also stolen.

Anyone who witnessed the burglary or has information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.