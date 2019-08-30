Jewellery, cash and bank cards stolen in two Northampton burglaries by camouflaged thieves

Detectives have warned homeowners to stay vigilant after two burglaries in Northampton.

The first one happened in Valentine Way, Great Billing, between 8am on Saturday, August 24, and 3.30pm on Monday, August 26, when the offender/s smashed a back window to gain entry into the property.

Valentine Way in Great Billing.

Once inside they stole a large quantity of jewellery. A suspicious man was seen in the area at the time of the incident and is described as white, about 6ft, gaunt looking and wearing dark or black camouflage clothing.

The second one happened in Church Way, Weston Favell, on Monday, August 26, between midnight and 9am, when the offender/s forced entry into the property via a back window and stole a number of items including cash, bank cards, jewellery and electronic items.

Detective Inspector Wayne Preece, said: “Northamptonshire Police is investigating these two incidents and anyone with information about either of them is encouraged to come forward.

“In the meantime, I would ask the people of Northamptonshire to be extra vigilant about any suspicious activity in their areas and report anything that looks out of place, including discarded objects on their driveways.

Church Way in Weston Favell.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to encourage people to review their home security and take a look at our crime prevention advice at: www.northants.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/residential-burglary.”

If you notice any suspicious activity in your area, please call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively you can report your information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.