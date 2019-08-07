JAILED: Dangerous thug who bit a policeman for 15 seconds and ripped off part of his ear in a Bridge Street attack in Northampton has been locked up for 12 years

A man who ‘despicably’ bit part of a policeman’s ear off and punched another in a violent struggle has been jailed for almost 12 years.

Louey Kostromin assaulted the cops in a probation office on Bridge Street just three days after being released from prison on licence. The court heard how he ‘completely ripped’ the top right ear of the officer after biting him for at least 15 seconds, leaving him requiring surgery and eight stitches.

The officers had been called to Bridge Street on August 6 last year to deal with reports that Kostromin was ‘agitated’ having been told he would be going back to prison for breaching his licence by turning up late for a probation appointment.

Kostromin, aged 37, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of one count of grievous bodily harm following a trial that concluded on April 12, and had already pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty.

Sentencing him at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (August 6), Judge Adrienne Lucking said: “The bodycam footage shows police being calm. You punched one officer, which would have taken some force as the officer was quite tall. You then grabbed the other policeman by the neck and bit on to his ear for around 15 seconds. You then bit his tricep and tried to bite him on the thigh before the officer understandably kicked you in self defence.

“His right ear was torn and the top hanging off. He thought he was going to lose his ear and was taken to hospital.”

The court also heard how the incident had had a ‘significant impact’ on the policeman who had been bitten.

Judge Lucking added: “The victim’s personal statement has been read by this court and he has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder for what must have been a very terrifying incident for him. He is now confined to desk duty. It is clear that it has had a very significant impact on him in terms of his career development.”

The court was told that Kostromin had appeared before them 24 times previously, and had been convicted of 39 offences. The latest was in November 2017, for which Kostromin received a two-year sentence for possession of a samurai sword.

Defending Kostromin, lawyer Jonathan Rosen said: “Mr Kostromin acted despicably, but I would ask you to consider the stress that he was under. I understand he was having difficulty accessing his son, and then the news comes that he was going to be going back to prison and that might be taken away from him. I would ask you to consider that these events may have been a perfect storm.”

But Judge Lucking ruled that Kostromin still posed a threat to the public, and said: “There were stress factors for you. You had been told you were returning to prison for a breach of your licence only three days after you were released, and you were concerned that this would impact on the relationship you were trying to build with your son. But I do consider it necessary to impose an extended sentence. You still pose a risk to the public.”

Kostromin was sentenced to a custodial period of eight years, with a further four years on extended licence. He also received a concurrent sentence of one month for the assault on the second police officer.

Due to the sentencing being delayed by two months, and with Kostromin still in custody, the total sentence stood at 11 years and 10 months.

Judge Lucking added: “All three of the officers should be commended for the calm and professional way in which they dealt with Mr Kostromin.”