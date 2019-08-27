Jail for man in Northampton who responded to slaps on back of head with punches and kicks

A man who punched and kicked a woman in Northampton town centre in a "flash of anger" has been jailed.

Chris Moreton, from Mawsley, Kettering, was spotted on CCTV on the Drapery in early 2019 where a woman was seen slapping him on the back of the head as an argument broke out.

Chris Moreton was spotted on CCTV in Northampton town centre punching and kicking a woman before confronted security staff.

The 26-year-old responded by turning and punching the victim before lashing out with kicks.

The incident continued into a confrontation with the security staff of a nearby nightclub.

But at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (August 27), His Honour Judge Michael Fowler called the attack "unjustifiable".

Judge Fowler said: "It seems to me you are someone who has these flashes of anger, and that brings about these episodes of violence. But maybe these are more than just flashes.

The court also heard Moreton had been handed a suspended sentence for common assault in March 2018, meaning he breached that order when he attacked the woman in the Drapery.

As part of that order, Moreton was also attending a "building better relationships" course to manage his temper.

But yesterday, the 26-year-old was jailed for 14-months over the attack and his previous conviction.