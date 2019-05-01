Jail for burglar who stole shotguns and crashed victims' car in Northampton

A burglar who stole shotguns, high-value jewellery and a car from a home in East Haddon has been sentenced to seven-and-a-half years behind bars.

Peter Stearns, 36, previously of Gladstone Road, Northampton, pleaded guilty to the charges at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, April 17.

The burglary happened in the early hours of Sunday, December 16, 2018, when Stearns rode a bicycle to the property in Main Street, broke in and stole two shotguns, an air rifle and a large quantity of high-value jewellery.

He then made off in the homeowner’s car, which he later crashed on the A428.

Using forensic evidence left at the house and in the car, detectives were able to trace Stearns to an address in Gladstone Road, Spencer, where he was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of a firearm.

He later pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison.

Lead investigator, DC Hannah Roche from the Northampton CID Team, said: “We welcome the sentence handed down to Stearns and hope it shows that we will relentlessly pursue burglars in Northamptonshire in order to bring them to justice.

“People often underestimate the huge impact burglary has on victims but it’s important to know that more often than not it has a huge effect – from people not wanting to return to their home, as was the case for this particular burglary, to people not wanting to leave their home out of fear.

“Victims of burglary feel violated - a home is the one place where we are all meant to feel safe and burglars completely destroy that feeling.

“I hope Stearns’ conviction and sentencing sends a message to burglars across the county that we will do all we can to lock them up and get justice for their victims.”

Northamptonshire Police is tackling burglary and putting burglars behind bars as part of Operation Crooked. If you have any information about any burglary in Northamptonshire, call police on 101. Alternatively you can give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 08000 555111.

If you have been a victim of a burglary in Northamptonshire, you can hesitate to contact Voice - a free, confidential victim support service for anyone affected by crime.

Their services are available to anyone in Northamptonshire, whether a crime has been reported to police or not and regardless of when or where it happened. Visit www.voicenorthants.org or call 0300 303 1965.