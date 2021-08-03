It's not finders, keepers: £620 taken after cash falls out of woman's bag in Wellingborough shop
Police want to track down the man pictured
A total of £620 was stolen from a money bag which a woman had dropped on the floor in a Wellingborough shop.
Police have appealed for information and released a CCTV image as part of their investigation into the incident, which took place at 3.55pm on July 19.
A saleswoman made a sale to the Mini Market store in Silver Street, putting the cash payment in her money bag.
But the bag then fell out of her handbag without her realising and she left the shop - only for cash to be stolen.
A police spokesman said: "A man then entered the store and picked up the money bag, looking inside it before making a purchase and leaving.
"The storekeeper realised what had happened and ran after the man to retrieve the money bag, only to find it was missing £620.
"Officers believe the man pictured may have information about this case of theft by finding, and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101."