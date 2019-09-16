"It's not justice": Family's fury over hit-and-run driver's sentencing for killing Stephen Swann

Stephen Swann family say they are furious with the sentencing handed to the speeding driver who killed him in a hit-and-run crash in Northampton.

His sister and mother paid tribute to the "caring and doting" father outside Northampton Crown Court following the hearing yesterday (Monday, September 16).

Mohammed Rahman (left) was jailed for killing Stephen Swann in a hit-and-run crash. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

But the overall mood among his loved ones was of anger as Mohammed Rahman, 21, of St James' Park Road, Northampton, was jailed for 26 months for causing death by careless driving and perverting the course of justice.

Stephen's sister Tracey Fox told the Chronicle & Echo: "The system is just wrong. 26 months and he's going to serve 13 months of that. It's not justice.

"I'm cross because he can get on with his life and we've got to learn to live without Stephen and try to get through things.

"When it comes to birthdays, celebrations, and Christmases, which we know he loved so much, he's not going to be there so it's really, really hard to struggle with."

Stephen, 39, died after he was struck by a Vauxhall Corsa being driven by Rahman as he crossed Wellingborough Road at around 11.40am on Sunday, May 20, 2018.

Rahman drove off in his damaged car for half a mile before trying to wipe away evidence inside and out, including taking off the number plates, and abandoning it.

The driver was arrested after his sister called police, but refused to comment in police interviews.

He was charged with causing death by dangerous driving but pleaded guilty to the lesser offence and perverting the course of justice on what would have been the first day of his trial earlier this month.

The court heard how Rahman was "truly and deeply sorry" for his actions, which have left him on anti-depressants and "reclusive", but Mrs Fox said it was too late for remorse.

"He showed no remorse before, even when it first started in magistrates' court, he couldn't make eye contact with us," she said yesterday.

"Then it went to crown court on my birthday, which is not the celebration I really wanted, and still no remorse.

"And to be told that today that he's on anti-depressants, I'm on anti-depressants since we lost Stephen, I've had counselling, I've had to go to group therapy.

"I just can't get my head around it, the sentencing is just not right."

After the crash, a JustGiving page set up by Stephen's football teammates raised more than £5,000 to cover funeral costs, which was attended by more than 400 people, his mother Ann Swann said.

Mrs Fox said all the family has got left of Stephen are his ashes which a few of them have in a pink vial on a necklace.

"He was such a caring, doting brother. Everybody loved him, he didn't have a bad bone in his body. He loved his daughter to bits, we all loved him to bits and he loved us," she said.

"He doted on our grandchildren, his nieces and nephews, he wouldn't have a bad word to say about anybody and he was always there for everyone.

"No matter what day it was, no matter what time it was, he was always there. And that, we've not got anymore and that's what we miss."

