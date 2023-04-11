Irthlingborough man charged with drink driving after early hours collision in Northamptonshire village
A car collided with a property wall
An Irthlingborough man has been charged with drink driving after a single vehicle collision in a Northamptonshire village.
The incident happened just after 1am on Saturday (April 8) in Wilby, when a car crashed into a property wall.
A Northamtponshire Police spokeswoman said: “Lee Pravin Sadrani, of Scarborough Street, Irthlingborough, has been charged with drink driving in connection with this incident.
"It happened in Main Road when a grey Audi A3 collided with a property wall.
"No one was injured, thankfully.”