News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago NHS ‘cannot guarantee’ patient safety as junior doctors strike begins
7 minutes ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
13 minutes ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation
44 minutes ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
1 hour ago Sainsbury’s overhauling Nectar card in move to rival Tesco Clubcard
2 hours ago NASUWT votes in favour of abolishing Ofsted after teacher’s death

Irthlingborough man charged with drink driving after early hours collision in Northamptonshire village

A car collided with a property wall

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 10:12 BST

An Irthlingborough man has been charged with drink driving after a single vehicle collision in a Northamptonshire village.

The incident happened just after 1am on Saturday (April 8) in Wilby, when a car crashed into a property wall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamtponshire Police spokeswoman said: “Lee Pravin Sadrani, of Scarborough Street, Irthlingborough, has been charged with drink driving in connection with this incident.

The incident happened in Main Road, Wilby.The incident happened in Main Road, Wilby.
The incident happened in Main Road, Wilby.
Most Popular

"It happened in Main Road when a grey Audi A3 collided with a property wall.

"No one was injured, thankfully.”