Investigations continue after a man died following an incident in Wellingborough Road at the weekend

A male pedestrian who was hit by a car on Saturday night was taken to hospital and later died.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man died following a collision with a car in Wellingborough Road, Northampton.

The incident happened close to the junction with Whitworth Road

At around 11.05pm on Saturday (August 17), a grey Ford Fiesta and a male pedestrian were in collision on the A4500 Wellingborough Road, close to the junction with Whitworth Road, as the vehicle headed into Northampton.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The man was taken to Northampton General Hospital where he later died."

Anyone who saw the collision or has information about it is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 regarding incident 604 of August 17.