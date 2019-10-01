Investigation launched after 16-year-old boy shot in Northampton

A "fast-moving" investigation is underway after a teenager was shot in a Northampton neighbourhood last night (Monday).

The 16-year-old was shot in the Thorplands area shortly after 7.30pm last night, Monday, September 30, suffering serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police are on scene this morning in Thorplands where the incident happened last night.

An investigation has been launched and officers are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or has information about it to call 101, citing Operation Sapphire.

Police have sealed off part of Booth Meadow Court this morning with police tape and officers will remain on scene throughout the day.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, of Northampton CID, said: “We’re working closely with the victim and his family, as well as with the local community, to gather information and provide reassurance.

“Our investigation into last night’s events is fast-moving and we’d encourage anyone with information which could be relevant, however small, to get in touch as soon as possible to help us apprehend those responsible.”

Part of the road still remains sealed off by police tape this morning as investigations continue.

Call Northamptonshire Police on 101 with any information, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.