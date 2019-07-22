Investigation into shooting at Northampton football match is 'moving forward', say police

Police say an investigation into a violent attack and shooting at a Northampton football match yesterday is "moving forwards".

Yesterday (Sunday) officers were then called to an "altercation" at a playing field in Northampton during which a man was shot.

A man was airlifted to hospital on Sunday after a violent shooting at a Northampton football game.

Dozens of people were watching the match at the time and any witnesses or anyone with information is being urged to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, stating incident 242 on July 21.

A spokesman for Northants Police said the man was injured at around 11.40am when an altercation broke out on a playing field off Pennycress Place and the A5076 Great Billing Way.

Police, ambulance and the air ambulance attended and a 28-year-old man was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Detective Inspector Johnny Campbell, of Northampton CID, said: “We’re taking this shocking incident very seriously and appreciate it will have been very concerning for those who saw what happened, as well as the local community.

"Two football matches were taking place at the time of the incident. Although the games were unrelated to the altercation, officers are asking any players or spectators who have not already spoken to police to get in touch.

“A full CID investigation has been launched to bring those responsible to account. An increased police presence will remain in the area, including increased patrols to offer reassurance and support to the community.”

A spokeswoman for East Midlands Ambulance Service today added: "We received a call at 11.41am on Sunday, 21 July to Pennycress Place, Ecton Brook, Northampton to assist with a medical emergency.

"We sent a paramedic in an ambulance car, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance. We transported one patient to Coventry and Walsgrave Hospital."

Witnesses and anyone with information about the incident are being asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, stating incident 242 of July 21.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Read more: Police confirm man was shot during incident at Northampton playing fields on Sunday morning

Read more: One man shot and another stabbed during two separate violent incidents in Northampton over the weekend