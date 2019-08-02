Investigation finds 'no crime committed' at Irchester Country Park over alleged rape of 12-year-old girl

Officers investigating an alleged rape in Irchester Country Park say "no crime has taken place".

Only July 25, Northamptonshire Police received a report that a 12-year-old girl had been raped in the park on the morning of May 11.

A police investigation was launched in July over the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in Irchester Country Park.

The force subsequently released an e-fit of a suspect wanted in connection with the alleged attack.

However, a police investigation has now ended, with no criminal offences having been identified.

Det Insp Michelle Douglas, of the Public Protection Unit, said: “We take sexual assault very seriously, and robustly investigate the circumstances of every reported offence.

“A full investigation into this report has been carried out and as a result of our enquiries we are satisfied that no crime has taken place.

“We appreciate the natural concern that this report raised, and I hope our conclusion affords reassurance to the community.”