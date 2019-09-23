Intoxicated man who drove on wrong side of M1 in Northamptonshire pleads guilty

A man has pleaded guilty to driving the wrong way down the M1 in Northamptonshire while intoxicated.

Ervijs Baltins, from Essex, was pursued by police after he left the Watford Gap Services near Daventry and sped off northbound on the southbound side of the carriageway.

The unmarked police car in pursuit watched as the 31-year-old went the wrong way around a roundabout before stopping and trying to flee from police on foot.

However, Northampton Magistrate's Court heard today (September 23) how officers "quickly arrested" Baltins because he was "badly intoxicated".

Northamptonshire Police was unable to take a blood or urine sample to discover why the 31-year-old was intoxicated.

The court heard how the offence also breached a 48-month driving ban Baltins had been handed in 2018, and he was driving a friend's car at the time.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to dangerous driving. He was released on bail and ordered to appear in Northampton Crown Court on October 25 for sentencing.

As part of his bail, Baltins was banned from entering Northamptonshire until his court date.