IN COURT: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Stoke Bruerne and Earls Barton

■ These cases were heard by local magistrates on January 13

STEVEN JAMES BRITTAIN, aged 37, of Fairhurst Way, Earls Barton, possession of an offensive weapon; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £128, costs £85.

HAGNEIKA OAHAZAND, aged 44, of Greenfield Avenue, Northampton, assaulted an emergency worker by beating; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £620.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

ANTONY ROBERT PERKIS, aged 40, of Danefield Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £23, surcharge £34, costs £85, three points.

■ These cases were heard on January 14

LESLIE JANE GREGORY, aged 52, of St Andrews Street, Northampton, criminal damage, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; court order, pay compensation of £500.

NATALIA TIFFANY KELLY, aged 29, of Camborne Close, Northampton, possession of cannabis, fined £49, surcharge £32, costs £85.

IOAN GRIGORE POGACEAN, aged 39, of Henry Broadway, Northampton, driving without due care and attention, no insurance, failed to stop after an accident; fined £700, surcharge £32, costs £100, seven points.

CRAIG ANTHONY CHURCH, aged 36, of Obelisk Rise, Kingsthorpe, possession of cocaine; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £85.

PAUL WICKENDEN, aged 49, of Severn Drive, Kings Heath, Northampton, did not wear a face covering in a shop; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £120.

TORI SASHA PAULINE THORP, aged 25, of Fitzroy Place, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £22, costs £85, disqualified for 14 days.

ONESIMO MUTANGA, aged 63, of Southampton Road, Far Cotton, drink-driving; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

CLAIRE MICHELLE CADD, aged 44, of Ashmead, Northampton, five charges of fraud by making false representation; fined £960, surcharge £34, costs £85.

NICHOLAS RICHARD CADD, aged 52, of Ashmead, Northampton, five charges of fraud by making false representation; fined £960, surcharge £34, costs £85.

MOHAMMED ABZAR AHMED. aged 23, of Bridge Road, Stoke Bruerne, drink-driving, speding; fined £383, surcharge £38, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

RACHEL JOAN TRUSZ, aged 39. Abbey Street, Northampton, driving while disqualified, no insurance; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85, six penalty points.

JEVGENIJS JERMOLAJEVS, aged 28, of Stanley Street, Northampton, assault by beating, criminal damage; community order, compensation of £100.00, surcharge £95.00, costs £85.00.

STUART MARTIN, aged 48, of Beechwood Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £215, surcharge £34, costs £85, three points.

ANTHONY JOHN DAVID BARTON, aged 44, of Briar Hill Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £130, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

GEORGIAN IANCU, aged 25, of Kensington Close, Northampton, provisional licence holder not displaying L plates, no insurance; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £85, disqualified for 49 days.

MALCOLM WADDELL, aged 43, of Sidney Road, Woodford Halse, speeding; fined £246, surcharge £34, costs £85, three points.

