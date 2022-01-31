IN COURT: who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Wootton, Weedon and Walgrave

■ These cases were heard by local magistrates on January 20

AMELIA JAYNE ADNITT, aged 54, of New Croft, Weedon, criminal damage; fined £40, compensation of £10, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £34, pay costs of £50

LEWIS WILLIAM HOPE, aged 31, of Campbell Street, Northampton, stole toiletries value £90 from Boots; four weeks in prison, compensation of £45, surcharge £122, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates Court

DANIEL MARTYN BONSER-LIGHTFOOT, aged 31, of Chiltern Way, Northampton, breached community order; fined £30, costs £60.

DALE THOMAS WALKER, aged 32 of Violet Close, Wootton, two charges of assault by beating, assaulted an emergency worker; 200 hours unpaid work, compensation of £150, surcharge £95, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on January 21

NADINE COLLINS, aged 61, of Herbert Street, Northampton, sent threatening text messages, breached court orders; 80 hours unpaid work, compensation of £85, surcharge £95.

Tayla CARLIN, aged 26, of Nethermead Court, Northampton, assault by beating; community order, compensation £150, surcharge £95, costs £85.

TATE HOLDER, aged 23, of Willow Brook Square, Northampton, threatened unlawful violence, possession of an offensive weapon; 180 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

JORDAN SCARLEY, aged 20, of Old Quarry Court, Northampton, resisted a Police Constable; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85.

NIKKI STEVEN BROUGH, aged 34, of Fullerburn Court, Northampton, two charges of assaulting a Police Constable, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £122, costs £85.

ION MARTIN, aged 27, of St Leonard’s Road, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, fined £833, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ROLANDAS LUKOSAITIS, aged 33, of Wellington Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £750, surcharge £75, costs £620, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CAMERON JACK CHARLETON, aged 21, of Jubilee Drive, Walgrave, criminal damage, compensation of £252.02, surcharge £22, costs £40.

Ian STUART KIMPTON, aged 59, of Peverels Way, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone, fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £620, disqualified for six months.

HEATHER WHITTINGTON, aged 39, of West Street, Weedon, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £369, surcharge £37, costs £90, six points.

OVIDIU BALAN, aged 38, of Stockmead Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence, fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

STEVEN ROBERT MALCOLM BAYLIS, aged 41. Celeborn Place, Northampton, speeding; fined £276, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

NEIL STANSFIELD, aged 63, of Park Close, Badby, speeding, fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

WILLIAM ROBERT PALMER, aged 60, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence, fined £403, surcharge £80, costs £90, six points.

WILLIAM PALMER, aged 60, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence, fined £403, six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.