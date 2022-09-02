IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Roade, Weedon and Farthinghoe

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 15

MARK ANTHONY SMITH, aged 36, of no fixed abode; two charges of failing to comply with notification requirements under section 80 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154.

DEAN ANDREW CARGILL, aged 31, of Queens Crescent, Northampton, breached court order; community order with alcohol treatment requirement; fined £120, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

DEAN ANDREW CARGILL, aged 31, of Queens Crescent, Northampton, sent a number of grossly offensive emails; community order with alcohol treatment requirement.

CAMERON BROADBENT, aged 27, of Elgin Street, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

CHARLOTTE REBECCA FARMER, aged 42, of Borrowdale Walk, Northampton, two charges of assaulting a police officer; community order with drug rehabilitation requirement, surcharge £95, costs £85.

CLEMENT SMITH, aged 34, of Abbey Street, Northampton, criminal damage; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £250, surcharge £26.

MITCHELL ANTHONY AUSTIN, aged 34, of Verwood Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

IOAN HOCH, aged 46, of Dundee Street, Northampton, drunk and disorderly behaviour; fined £415, surcharge £166, costs £85.

JAMES JAMES DOLLING, aged 43, of Marburg Street, Northampton, possession of diamorphine; fined £323, surcharge £129, costs £85.

MYLES CHRISTIAN PEACHMENT, aged 28, of South Close, Braunstone, criminal damage; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £250, surcharge £22, costs £85.

PHILLIP STEPHEN RALPH, aged 38, of Hoe Way, Roade, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £90, six points.

JASON JAMES BERRINGTON, aged 38, of Fosberry Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £70, surcharge £34, six points.

LUKE PRIMIANO, aged 36, of Earls Farm Way, Towcester, drove without due care and attention; fined £693, surcharge £69, costs £110, five points.

OLGA ROBU, aged 28, of Nene Drive, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £110, eight points.

NIKKI ROTHSCHILD, aged 40, of Hodder Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £110, four points.

SYLVESTER STASIAK, aged 45, of Northfield Way, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £110, six points.

■ These cases were heard on August 16

SINEAD CALLOW, aged 31, of Palmerston Road, Northampton, stole two bottles of Frosty Jacks from Iceland; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

JOHN THOMAS WRIGHT, aged 20, of St Andrews Road, Northampton, possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85.

MICHAEL THOMAS NELLIGAN, aged 40, of Rosebery Avenue, Northampton, exceeded maximum gross weight on a goods vehicle; fined £391, surcharge £39, costs £108.

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE FOOD SERVICES LTD, of High Street, Weedon, exceeded maximum gross weight on a goods vehicle; fined £1,500, surcharge £150, costs £381.

LAUREN JANE SPENCER, aged 29, of Sturdee Close, Daventry, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £350, six points.

CONSTANTIN FABIAN, aged 21, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, breached community order; 100 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

ALI ALI, aged 41, of no fixed abode; Northampton, breached community order; four weeks in prison.

DALE PHILIP SHOOBRIDGE, aged 43, of Ericsson Close, Daventry, stole meat and milk value £46.48 from WAITROSE, stole meat value £72.61 from Aldi, stole meat value unknown from Tesco, stole four bottles of whisky, value £120 from Waitrose; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £146.48, surcharge £128, costs £620.

AALIYAH ARCHER, aged 18, of Billing Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ARKILE BATZAK, aged 41, of Stanhope Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

GRANT BAZIN, aged 49, of Church Street, Byfield, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

RADU BEJENARI, aged 26, of Maidencastle, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

MAXIM BRADU, aged 23, of The Stour, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

RICHARD BRENCHLEY, aged 41, of Manor Road, Woodford Halse, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, five points.

STEFAN FLORIN CAPRITA, aged 22, of Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton, drove in such a position that could not have proper control of the vehicle; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, six points.

ZOE SIMONE CLIFTON, aged 30, of Wilmington Terrace, Grafton Street, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

PATRICK JOSEPH CONNORS, aged 27, of Celeborn Place, Northampton, no MoT; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90.

KELLY ANN FAULKNER, aged 45, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, used an electric scooter on a road with no licence, no insurance, fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

TIMOTHY LESLIE HILLERY, aged 56, of Blakesley Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

STEPAN STEPANOV IVANOV, aged 36, of St Peters Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

DIANE ELIZABETH JONES, aged 67, of Chapel Lane, Farthinghoe, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

ION MUSTEATA, aged 29, of Gallfield Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

LUCINDA MacDONALD, aged 56, of Winchester Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

SATVINDER SINGH PARHAR, aged 38, of Wildacre Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £66, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

BHARAT PATEL, aged 62, of Conyngham Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

NATASHA LOUISE PUKA, aged 52, of Mortar Pit Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

NICOLAE ANDREI RACHIERU, aged 26, of Conifer Rise, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, six points.

MAJIDA RAHMAN, aged 19, of Joshua Square, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, defective headlamps; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

JACK OLIVER READ-GROVES, aged 26, of Ashby Mews, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

DAVID ROBERTS, aged 64, of Oxendon Road, Great Oxendon, speeding, drove while not in a position to have proper control of a vehicle; fined £138, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

HOLLIE RUTTER, aged 29, of Bittern Street, Northampton, speeding, drove with a misted up windscreen; fined £182, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

PAUL JAMES SADLER, aged 27, of Ringway, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

KHADIJA SAID, aged 25, of Nicholls Court, Northampton, drove a Voi e-scooter otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failed to stop at red light; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

NATHANIEL SAMUEL, aged 34, of Military Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

KAI SOUTHGATE, aged 25, of Halse Road, Brackley, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ANDREW ALAN SPENCER, aged 47, of Harborough Road, Northampton, speeding, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ANZELA SPRUKT, aged 51, of Edith Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

EVALDAS STANKUS, aged 30, of Mallard Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

ADAM DANIEL STEPHENSON, aged 30, of Swale Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £115, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

NDAITEYI TAWENGWA, aged 48, of Parkside, Ecton Brook, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

JOSIAH WANYAGA, aged 26, of Lower Harding Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

DAVID JOHN FLINTHILL, aged 56, of West Rising, Northampton, breached a community order; three months curfew requirement with electronic monitoring,

ALIN GABRIEL TANASE, aged 25, of Stockmead Road, Northampton, failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence; eight weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, 150 hours unpaid work, fined £500, costs £60.

DARIUSZ SMERLINSKI, aged 35, of Penwin Road, Northampton, breached community order; 90 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on August 17

MATTHEW David STARMER, aged 34, of Ashburnham Road, Northampton, breached community order; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 100 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

DWAYNE JAMES GORDON, aged 34, of Kingsland Gardens, Northampton, harassment; four weeks in prison; surcharge £128.

DAMION ANDREW CARVELL, aged 29, of Warwick Street, Daventry, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 13 weeks in prison, surcharge £128, costs £310, disqualified for 32 months.

STEPHAN MICHAEL DUFFY, aged 35, of Kettering Road North, Northampton, harassment, 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £150.

MIRANDA FAITH GAISFORD, aged 35, of no fixed abode, two charges of assaulting police officers, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; nine weeks in prison, compensation of £200.

DAVID THOMAS COX, aged 62, of Lower Hester Street, Northampton, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.