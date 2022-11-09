IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Bugbrooke, Blisworth and Watford

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 27

ELLIOTT JAMES WALLER, aged 23, of Littlewood Close, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 14 days in prison, Crown Prosecution Service costs £60.

THOMAS LUKE MANSFIELD, aged 30, of Eden Close, Northampton, stole one bottle of wine from Tesco; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge to fund victim services £26, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

ARTUR MARKOWSKI, aged 44, of Wordsworth Road, Daventry, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failed to stop after an accident; 150 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 26 months, fined £492, surcharge £95, costs £85.

ABDUL MUQTADIR, aged 23, of Scribers Drive, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £184, surcharge £74, costs £85.

JOSEPH GREGORY THOMAS SMART, aged 31, of Sherwood Avenue, Northampton, drug-driving; fined £246, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

MANTAS DUMBRAVA, aged 24, of Ashburnham Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85.

AHMED BASHIR EL MAKRHE, aged 23, of no fixed abode; possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for 36 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

KIERON JARVIS, aged 21, of Dell Crescent, Northampton, drug-driving; fined £120, disqualified for 18 months.

ADRIAN TURNER, aged 44, of Velocette Way, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

KATHRYN DIANA HARDY, aged 24, of Oaklands, Bugbrooke, drink-driving; fined £422, surcharge £169, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

HAMZA BARIK MIAH, aged 24, of Trinity Avenue, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £125, surcharge £50, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

OMONIYI FUNMILADE PETER, aged 34, of Pyramid Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

ALICE AMPONSAH, aged 43, of Byfield Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

JACOB BRADLEY BRICKWOOD, aged 32, of Foskitt Road North, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

BARNABY CHURCHARD, aged 40, of Manning Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

SCOTT PAUL CREANEY, aged 31, of Farnborough Drive, Daventry, speeding; fined £169, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ANTONIO DE CHIARA, aged 57, of Chestnut Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, four points.

SUMMER MAE DOE, aged 27, of High Street, Great Houghton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

GABRIEL ENI, aged 21, of Manorfield Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £90, six points.

RICHARD EDWARD GARD, aged 49, of Holcot Road, Walgrave, speeding; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £90, three points.

ION GROSU, aged 23, of Downy Drive, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £808, surcharge £323, costs £90, six points.

OVIDIU LAURENTIU IONANESCU, aged 34, of Linden Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

NICOLA JAYNE LEACH, aged 39, of Towcester Road, Blisworth, speeding; fined £253, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

KENNETH PAULL, aged 77, of London Road, Roade, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

HAYLEY PENDRED, aged 48, of Heathville, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

AARON PINNEY, aged 28, of Scribers Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £211, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

JENICA RADU, aged 33, of Greenwood Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ALLANA LOUISE ROTHNIE, aged 40, of Allard Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £66, surcharge £34, three points.

ADAM SMITH, aged 30, of Black Cat Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £112, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

KLAUDIA ROZALIA SWIECA, aged 29, of Alchester Court, Towcester, speeding; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

EDUARD UNGUREANU, aged 35, of Churchill Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ROBERT JOHN WARREN, aged 56, of Ringway, Northampton; speeding; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

SIMON IVOR WRIGHT, aged 47, of Main Street, Watford, fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

MATEUSZ ZASINA, aged 33, of Byfield Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £333, surcharge £34, costs £90, five points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.

