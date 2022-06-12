IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester and Roade

■ These cases were heard by local magistrates on June 1

ANDREI MADALIN, aged 27, of Woking Terrace, Northampton, stole groceries value £474.05 from Tesco; fined £300, surcharge £30, costs £85.

MELISSA WARRICK, aged 55, of Pembroke Gardens, Northampton, criminal damage; community order, compensation of £90, surcharge £95, costs £300.

Northampton Magistrates Court

SHEREE CHINA KELLY, aged 24, of Swale Drive, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; 125 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

ION MELNIC, aged 21, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with requirements of Sexual Offences Act 2003; 44 weeks in prison, surcharge £128, costs £85.

RIMANTAS SEREIKA, aged 25, of St MIchael’s Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence; 24 weeks in prison.

MATTEO POLIFONTE, aged 38, of Poplar Court, Northampton, assault by beating; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

ADRIAN-VALENTIN IANCU, aged 26, of Clee Rise, Northampton, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

MARIAN IONITA, aged 42, of Narrow Lane, Northampton, failed to comply with a traffic signal, not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ANTHONY NOEL LITTLEMORE, aged 64, of Pilton Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, eight points.

JORDAN MARK MAULL, aged 21, of Furnace Drive, Daventry, speeding; fined £293, surcharge £34, costs £90, five points.

JOHN McFARLANE, aged 61, of Ruskin Road, Northampton, rode a scooter with no insurance; fined £357, surcharge £35, costs £90, six points.

LUKASZ RUSZAK, aged 33, of Harvester Way, Northampton, failed to comply with solid white line road markings, not wearing a seat belt; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90,

VOJSAVA STENA, aged 40, of Damselfly Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £73, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

TRACY ANN BRITNELL, aged 48, of Saddlers Square, Northampton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

STACEY LOUISE BURKE, aged 37, of Newnham Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, six points.

VICTOR ALAN CHAMBERLAIN, aged 51, of The Causeway, Northampton, speeding; fined £276, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

MARIUS CHIRAN, aged 28, of Stone Hill Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

VASILE CIPRIAN CIUBOTARU, aged 46, of Ringway, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90 three points.

GEORGE ANTONY DARTS, aged 21, of The Green, Roade, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

VITALIAN DUMITRASCU, aged 33, of Margaret Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

MARCUS GARVEY, aged 39, of The Springs, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, eight points.

GABRIELLA EMILY GIFOLI, aged 33, of Park Street, Towcester, no insurance; fined £323, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

NICHOLAS GREEFF, aged 39, of Overstone Road, Northampton, rode an e-scooter with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66,, costs £90, six points.

DARIUSZ EDWARD GUJA, aged 38, of Billing Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

ROMARJO KANAJ, aged 25, of Wellington Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, four points.

STEVEN LARKINS, aged 37, of Bruce Street, St James, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, eight points.

DAVID ROBERT MORDEN, aged 49, of Worcester Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ION MUNTEANU, aged 34, of Grove Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, six points.

VASILE EUGEN NEGRESCU, aged 40, of Booth Meadow Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

NATHAN PATTON, aged 31, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, six points.

SYLWIA PAWLISZAK, aged 29, of Camrose Road, Northampton, drove an e-scooter otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, eight points.

FASILIS PETROUTSOS, aged 25, of Delamere Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, eight points.

MATEUSZ ZBIGNIEW PICHURSKI, aged 26, of Ransome Road, Northampton, used an e-scooter with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

GARY FITZGERALD POWELL, aged 53, of Belfry Way, Daventry, speeding, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £292, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

ROBERT TIMMS, aged 41, of Campbell Street, Northampton, speeding; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

VLADIMIR VOITCOVSCHI, aged 29, of Weggs Farm Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

CURTIS KING, aged 24, of Woodville Crescent, Yardley Gobion, speeding; fined £293, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MATTHEW PETER SPARKS, aged 30, of Harborough Road North, Northampton, speeding; fined £512, surcharge £51, costs £90, six points.

■ This case was heard on June 2

GHEORGHE VIERU HUTTMANN, aged 43, of Kettering Road, Northampton, caused a nuisance by calling emergency services when no emergency had occurred, failed to surrender to custody; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on June 3

VICTOR CEBAN, aged 29, of Southampton Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £923, surcharge £92, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

VLADISLAV MIDONI, aged 23, of Gibbsacre Court, Northampton, driving while disqualified, no insurance; 100 hours unpaid work, fined £692, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 13 months.

LEONID OANCEA, aged 25, of Glade Close, Northampton, driving while disqualified, no insurance; fined £1,000, surcharge £100, costs £85, disqualified for four months.

IONUT MARIAN PAVELESCU, aged 41, of Wellingborough Road, assault by beating; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £84.

■ These cases were heard on June 4

JORDAN ANDREW JOHN MCKENZIE, aged 29, of Fieldmill Road, Northampton, stole laundry products value £45 from Co-op, stole dog food, crisps, sweets and drinks value £30 from Co-op; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95.

JORDAN ANDREW JOHN MCKENZIE, aged 29, Fieldmill Road, Northampton, stole two boxes of wine from Co-op value £39, gift sets value £240 from Boots, three boxes of chocolate and an energy drink value £108 from Co-op; 80 hours unpaid work.

YAASMEEN UDDIN, aged 20, of Burns Street, Northampton, racially aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on July 31, 2021; 80 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, surcharge £95.

YAASMEEN UDDIN, aged 20, of Burns Street, Northampton, racially aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on August 5, 2021; 80 hours unpaid work, compensation of £50.

