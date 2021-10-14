IN COURT: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester and Guilsborough

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 4

Jaqueline Feely, aged 47, of Scott Close, Ravensthorpe, failed to provide specimen of breath; community order with 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £95, pay costs of £620 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified for 24 months.

Michael Guthrie, aged 72, of The Wye, Daventry, failed to surrender to custody, knowingly concerned in a fraudulent evasion of any prohibition or restriction for an ivory fan; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £150.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

Kieron Stuart Robert Long, aged 35, of Balfour Close, Northampton, receiving stolen goods, theft of a purse; 20 weeks in prison, compensation £100, surcharge £128.

Philip Isherwood, aged 78, of West Haddon Road, Guilsborough, speeding; fined £283, surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Nicola Louise Beckett, aged 40, of Dell Crescent, Goldings, deposited household waste without authority; fined £50.

Carlton Campbell, aged 30, of Greenside, Northampton, possession of a knife in a public place, failed to provide specimen of breath; eight weeks in prison, fined £500, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

Rebecca Giles, aged 25, of Loyd Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

Jessica Singleton, aged 20, on Tovey Drive, Daventry, two charges of assaulting a Police Constable; discharged conditionally for three years, compensation £200, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Callum Carter, aged 18, of Castle Ashby, Yardley Hastings, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Abdul Tahid, aged 52, of Thirlmere Avenue, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £230, surcharge £32, costs £85, five penalty points.

David Patrick McMahon, aged 35, of Wodhams Drive, Brackley, speeding; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £110, three penalty points.

Marius Diaconita, aged 31, of Cyril Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £300, surcharge £32, costs £85, nine penalty points.

Jack Hackett, aged 24, of Blackwell End, Potterspury, failed to stop after an accident; failed to report an accident; fined £293, surcharge £34, costs £85, five penalty points.

■ These cases were heard on October 5

Ryan Lewis Hutchings, aged 28, of Fawsley Road, Far Cotton, stole items to value of £37.99 from The Range, stole grocery and laundry Items from Wilkos, failed to surrender to custody; 14 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation £137.99.

Esther Kruse, aged 30, of Timken Way South, Northampton, speeding, fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Robert Kucza, aged 41, of Preston Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Larelle Christine Lea, aged 32, of Maidencastle, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Paul Lineham, aged 42, of Dent Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Vasile-Leonard Lita, aged 29, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, seven penalty points.

Aidan Kyle Louw, aged 24, of Belle Baulk, Towcester, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Paula Jayne MacPherson, aged 41, of Collyweston Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Anton Mazrreku, aged 29, of Semilong Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £370, surcharge £37, costs £90, six penalty points.

Mengomi Paul K Miezan, aged 24, of Lutterworth Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Catalin-Secmuz Mirea, aged 29, of Thorn Hill, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six penalty points.

Elliott James Muddiman, aged 35, Birchfield Road East, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Graeme Nadin, aged 51, of Brookside Meadows, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90, six penalty points.

Alex Frederick Newcombe, aged 25, of Reynard Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £160, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Seraya Parsi, aged 26, of Deer Close, Grange Park, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

David Pitt, aged 57, of Welford Road, Thornby, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points, six penalty points.

Mahdi Pordastgardan, aged 46, of Glebeland Road, Northampton, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Simeon Thomas Savage, aged 24, of Chedworth Close, Northampton, held a revoked licence until test passed; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Lucian Stoica, aged 34, of Fullerburn Court, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder, no insurance, drove without due care and attention; fined £1,100, surcharge £110, costs £90, eight penalty points.

Muhammed Fokor Uddin, aged 48, of Fullingdale Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £217, surcharge £34, costs £90, seven penalty points.

Liam Whelan, aged 40, of Hayman Road, Brackley, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Nicholas Whyte, aged 36, of Kenmuir Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £153, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.