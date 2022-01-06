IN COURT: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Brixworth and Greens Norton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on December 21

LINCOLN EDWARD INGRAM, aged 35, of Emmanuel Court, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; seven days in prison, pay costs of £140 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

VLADAMIR CENA, aged 36, of Boothville Green, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £600, surcharge to fund victim services £60, costs £300, six points.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

STELA MONICA DUMITRU, aged 35, of Derby Road, Northampton, racially aggravated use of threatening or abusive words or behaviour; fined £135, surcharge £34, costs £310.

EUSEBIU VIRTOSU, aged 35, of Derby Road, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; fined £173, surcharge £34, costs £310.

DENVER TAYLOR HARROLD, aged 22, of Spinney Hill Road, Northampton, driving while disqualified, no insurance, committed a further offence while subject of a community order; 22 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for two years.

NICOLA JULIE McGILL, aged 30, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, harassment; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £50,

KIERNAN NATHAN BILLS, aged 19, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

ALFIE PAUL McKENNA, aged 18, of Chariot Road, Northampton, disclosed a private sexual photograph or film without consent; 150 hours unpaid work, compensation £150, surcharge £95, costs £85.

SIMONE MARIE EVERISS, aged 40, of Jervis Close, Daventry, provisional licence holder, no insurance; fined £252, surcharge £35, costs £90, six points.

WAYNE DAVID FITZPATRICK, aged 52, of Near Side, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ION GROZAVU, aged 31, of Spinney Hill Crescent, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

SEAN FRANCIS KAVANAGH, aged 65, of Floribunda Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ROBERT DARA KIERNAN, aged 33, of Watersmeet, Northampton, speeding; fined £484, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

DORIEN ADAM KULOK, aged 21, of Beatty Close, Daventry, unsupervised provisional licence holder, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

LUKE JOHN LAVELLE, aged 33, of Sandhills Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

ILIE LUCHIN, aged 54, of Euston Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

IONUT MARADIN, aged 33, of Nelson Close, Daventry, speeding, no seatbelt; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, three points.

DALE STEPHEN A MARLOW, aged 52, of Brickwell Court, Northampton, no insurance, defective tyre; fined £1,100, surcharge £110, costs £90, six points.

ADAM WILLIAM MELLOR, aged 31, of Thornton Hall Close, Northampton, drove while holding a mobile phone; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

SHANTEL LOUISE MORELAND, aged 49, of Hyde Close, Roade, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

DARREN PATRICK NOAKES, aged 54, of Fife Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, six points:

GODFRIED NSIAH, aged 32, of St Leonard’s Road, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, three points.

HARRY JACK POLNYJ, aged 26, of Salt Pikes, Brixworth, drive without due care and attention; fined £668, surcharge £66, costs £90, nine points.

KANDIAH RAJARATNAM, aged 59, of Barry Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, five points.

JASMINE ALEXANDRA REEVES, aged 32, of Towcester Road, Greens Norton, no MoT, defective tyres; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

COSMIN ALEXANDER SARBU, aged 18, of Parva Court, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

CHRISTIAN SMITH, aged 44, of Rosgill Place, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points:

ALEXANDRU STEFAN, aged 36, of Thorn Hill, Northampton, no licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

PAVEL SULA, aged 30, of Severn Drive, Northampton, speeding, fined £133, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

GLEN OWEN THOMPSON, aged 36, of Scholars Court, Northampton, speeding, fined £153, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

BARRY MICHAEL WELLER, aged 56, of Adams Road, Woodford Halse, speeding, fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

BERNARD ROBERT WHITE, aged 77, of Ennerdale Close, Northampton, speeding, fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three 3 points.

ISUF RAMA, aged 37, Queen Eleanor Road, Northampton, speeding, fined £650, surcharge £65, costs £90, five points.

LUKAS VALANCIUS, aged 30, of Kettering Road, Northampton, breached community order, fined £307, costs £60.

LEE ANTHONY JAMES WICKERS-FITZPATRICK, aged 20, of St Margarets Gardens, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £50, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on December 22

STANISLAV CHROL, aged 38, Weedon Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, no insurance; fined £468, surcharge £47, costs £200, disqualified for 12 months.

ASHLEY SIMBARASHE MAPARURA, aged 31, of Nether Jackson Court, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, failed to stop when required by police; 16 weeks in prison, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

■ This case was heard on December 27

SIMON LAWRENCE, aged 25, of Palmerston Drive, Northampton, breached supervision order following release from prison; fined £50.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.