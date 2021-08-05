IN COURT: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Brackley and Guilsborough

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 26

Craig Collins, aged 31, of Billing Aquadrome, Northampton, three charges of making off without paying for fuel; fined £280, compensation of £140.09, surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85

Daniel David Steven Eyles, aged 29, of Ickworth Close, Daventry, drove without due care and attention, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; drink-driving, failed to surrender to custody; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

Northampton Magistrates Court

Steffan Tony Stratford, aged 42, of Campbell Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence; original sentence implemented as nine weeks in prison.

Lyall Warren, aged 20, of Lichfield Drive, Northampton, failed to disclose a PIN to indecent image of a child; fined £226, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Swain Patrick Derek Curtis, aged 49, of Tresham Green, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £85, six penalty points.

Andrew Wayne Johnson, aged 47, of Flaxwell Court, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; fined £215, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Dylan Jones, aged 23, of Sturdee Close, Daventry, drug-driving, possession of two small wraps and one small joint of cannabis; fined £684, surcharge £68, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Flexispace Construction Ltd, of Derngate Mews, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £700, surcharge £70, costs £85.

James Edward Jwanczuk, aged 37, of Crestline Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £240, surcharge £32, costs £85, three penalty points.

Mohamed Mohsin, aged 24, of Clickers Place, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder, no insurance; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £85, disqualified for 28 day(s).

Rowena Anderton-Hakesley, aged 33, of Dundee Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £63, surcharge £30, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Tesco Distribution Ltd, Saxon Drive, Daventry, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £666, surcharge £66, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on July 27

Nathan Leon Plentie, aged 35, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, carrying an offensive weapon, namely a baseball bat, failed to surrender to custody; fined £240, surcharge £34.

Alin Gabriel Tanase, aged 23, of Ripon Close, Northampton, driving while disqualified, no insurance; eight weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, carry out 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

Denial Lamb, aged 29, of St Edmunds Road, Northampton, failed to comply with requirements of a community order; 14 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, 100 hours unpaid work.

■ These cases were heard on July 28

Mark James Denny, aged 38, of Turner Street, Northampton, sent threatening text message and phone call; nine weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, pay compensation of £100, surcharge £128, costs £85.

Aaron Peachey, aged 23, of Avenue Bernard, Brackley, dangerous driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, possession of a small bag of cannabis; community order with 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Tracie Bridgeland, aged 48, of Pells Close, Guilsborough, stole a DJI Mavic 2Pro drone to the value of £1,349; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £1,349,

Loraine Gwanzura, aged 46, of Croftmeadow Court, Northampton, assaulted a police constable; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £50.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.