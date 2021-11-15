IN COURT: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Boughton and Whittlebury

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 3

Michael James David Maguire, aged 20, of Blenheim Road, Northampton, drove with no insurance, no MoT; fined £586, surcharge £59, costs £85, six penalty points.

Eeris Malaj, aged 24, of St Peters Gardens, Weston Favell, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £150, six penalty points.

Northampton Magistrates Court

Nathan Leon Plentie, aged 35, of Bourne Crescent, Northampton, failed to comply with notification requirements under Sexual Offences Act; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Ian Peter Sherlock, aged 70, of The Orchard, Staverton, two charges of sexual communication with a child under 16; community order with 50 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Benone-Mihai Marinescu, aged 28, of Cook Close, Daventry, two charges of assault by beating; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Nadia Cherie Snooks, aged 36, of University Close, Northampton, assault by beating; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Adam Siska, aged 22, of Market Square, Daventry, participated in a gathering outdoors of two or more people during lockdown; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £90.

■ These cases were heard on November 4

Henry Brobbey, aged 27, of Farmbrook Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £76, surcharge £34, costs £85, three penalty points.

Ali Ali, aged 41, of Lime Kiln Close, Boughton, possession of five wraps of crack cocaine, possession of diamorphine, failed to surrender to custody; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on November 5

Ann Marie Cash, aged 20, of Park Crescent East, Northampton, theft; discharged conditionally for 18 months, pay compensation of £25, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Connor Anthony Holland, aged 26, of Cyril Street, Northampton, possession of crack cocaine, theft, breach of criminal behaviour order, committed further offence after a conditional discharge; 16 weeks in prison, compensation £40.

Sean Hubbort, aged 20, of Briton Road, Northampton, two charges of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, possession of cocaine; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £50.

Ioan Stefan So, aged 41, St Paul’s Road, Northampton, taking and driving away a motor vehicle; community order with curfew, surcharge £95, costs £620, disqualified for 12 months.

Patricia Mary Stirling, aged 66, of Harborough Road North, Boughton, harassment; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Percy Chadakufa, aged 21, of Insignia Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Matthew Eborall, aged 52, of High Street, Whittlebury, drink-driving; community order with 100 hours unpaid work; surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 28 months.

Tyler John Freeman, aged 23, of Wildern Lane, Northampton, two charges of assaulting a paramedic; fined £460, compensation of £150, surcharge £46, costs £85.

Mark Ian Sanders, aged 43, of Fairway, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £412, surcharge £41, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

Darren Lee Moore, aged 52, of Martial Daire Boulevard, Brackley, speeding; fined £600, surcharge £60, costs £90, disqualified for 28 days.

Jason Patrick Humphries, aged 29, of Bouverie Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Mohammed Daud Hilmand, aged 45, of Moat Place, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £266, surcharge £34, costs £90, five penalty points.

Omar Bashir, aged 34, of Javelin Close, Duston, no insurance; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Georgia Katritsis, aged 35, of Maxwell Crescent, Northampton, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.