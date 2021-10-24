IN COURT: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry and Towcester

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 14

Tammy Louise Cadd, aged 34, of St Andrews Road, Northampton, possession of a quantity of cannabis; fined £123, surcharge to fund victim services £32, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Trevor James Chapman, aged 36, of Weedon Road, Northampton, threatening behaviour, failed to surrender to custody; fined £184, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Magistrates Court

Ramin Orphan Fayaz, aged 25, of Middleton Road, Daventry, criminal damage; fined £400, surcharge £93, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on October 15

Walter Thomas Hoyland, aged 21, of Cutler Close, Northampton, threatening behaviour; community order with 40 hours unpaid work; pay compensation of £1,000, surcharge £95, costs £400.

Isaac Oppong, aged 51, of Chadwick Gardens, Northampton, failed to stop at red light, no insurance, obstructed police officer; fined £340, surcharge £34, costs £400, eight penalty points.

Chantelle Fachie, aged 20, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assaulted a police officer; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £128.

Ryan Clarke, aged 22, of Weston Close, Daventry, possession of cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; fined £160, costs £85.

Bradley Jones, aged 22, of The Stour, Daventry, driving while disqualified, failed to stop, no insurance; community order with 150 hours unpaid work; fined £160, disqualified for nine months.

Liam Jack Heasman, aged 24, of Ringway, Northampton, criminal damage; community order with 79 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Aleksander Leszek Stepnik, aged 25, of St Matthews Parade, Northampton, possession of amphetamine, possession of cannabis and cannabis resin, possession of ecstacy; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Bogdan Dimitru, aged 24, of Blueberry Rise, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £850, surcharge £85, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

Ghenadie Codrean, aged 36, of Whitworth Road, Northampton, no licence, no insurance; fined £800, surcharge £80, costs £90, seven penalty points.

Benjamin Jonathan Evans, aged 43, of Park Lane, Northampton, speeding; fined £692, surcharge £69, costs £90, six penalty points.

Eean Fotheringham, aged 20, of Belle Baulk, Towcester, speeding; fined £62, surcharge £34, costs £90, five penalty points.

Gary Dean Fuller, aged 44, of St Crispin Crescent, Northampton, no insurance; fined £553, surcharge £55, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Tania Lydia S Robinson, aged 38, of Keyham Court, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £346, surcharge £35, costs £90, six penalty points.

Mark Charles Hewitt, aged 39, of Kettering Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £276, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Abdul Tyrick Tanvir, aged 20, of Ashcroft Gardens, Northampton, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Jemma Lee Elma Toney, aged 29, of Greenfield Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £207, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Kevin White, aged 60, of Mayfield Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £900, surcharge £90, costs £85, six penalty points.

Christopher Phillip Terry, aged 40, of Dallington Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £146, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Elliot James Thurley, aged 38, of Brooks Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £720, surcharge £72, costs £90, four penalty points.

Phiroze Bilimoria, aged 45, of Sharpe Street, Towcester, speeding; fined £1,000, surcharge £100, costs £90, six penalty points.

■ This case was heard on October 16

Brian Jardine Chapman, aged 53, of Booth Meadow Court, Northampton, drug driving, possession of cannabis, no insurance, no MoT; fined £665, surcharge £67, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.