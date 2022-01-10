IN COURT: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry and Earls Barton

■ This case was heard by local magistrates on December 30

AARON FLACK, aged 43, of no fixed abode, breached court order; four weeks in prison, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services £128.

■ This case was heard on December 31

Northampton Magistrates Court

GREGORY HALCROW, aged 44, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £80.

■ These cases were heard on January 4

MICHAEL ANTONIADES, aged 27, of Wells Court, Moulton, failed to provide a specimen of blood; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for12 months.

ALEXANDER CHAMBERS, aged 60, of Plough Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £70, surcharge £34, costs £620, three points.

TIFFANY BOLTON-PHILLPOTT, aged 30, of Thorn Hill, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

VINEETH BONDALAPATI, aged 24, of Hinton Road, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

MARIAN BOTEZATU, aged 25, of Skipton Close, Northampton, provisional licence holder not displaying L plates, no insurance; fined £600, surcharge £60, costs £90, six points.

IONUT ROMEO BURTEL, aged 32, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

ABBIE JAYNE CAHILL, aged 29, of Clinton Road, Northampton, failed to provide information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

ALIN CHIURLEA, aged 40, of Conyngham Road, Northampton, no licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

ADRIAN PIOTR DERKIEWICZ, aged 40, of Salisbury Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £482, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

MOHAMED HUSSEIN, aged 27, of Chestnut Terrace, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

OLIVER KEMPSTER MARRIOTT, aged 30, of Eastfield Road, Duston, speeding; fined £323, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

ABDIRAHMAN MATA, aged 19, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, no licence, no insurance; fined £586, surcharge £58, costs £90, six penalty points.

THOMAS MINNEY, aged 23, of Parkfield Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CATALIN-SECMUZ MIREA, aged 29, of Thorn Hill, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MOHAMMED AHMED SHEIKH MUMIN, aged 46, of Woodside Way, Northampton, no licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

MARTYNAS ORENTAS, aged 20, of Abbey Street, Northampton, revoked licence, no insurance; fined £466, surcharge £46, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

PATRICK JOHN STEPHEN BRAY, aged 26, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, breached community order; costs £60.

CHRISTOPHER LOVERIDGE, aged 27, of Purser Road, Northampton, breached community order; fined £100, costs £60.

ADRIAN DINU, aged 20, of Crestline Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence; 14 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on January 5

AXEL BOSCOVITCH, aged 32, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, drunk in charge of a vehicle; fined £180, surcharge £34, costs £300, ten points.

PAUL BURKE, aged 44, of Newnham Road, Kingsthorpe, breached criminal behaviour order by entering Co-op, Semilong, when prohibited from doing so; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

STEPHEN DESMOND BANSIL, aged 62, of Lansdown Drive, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, assault, theft; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

LIANA PROKOFJEVA, aged 20, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £207, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

JIM RETIEF, aged 29, of Broad Street, Earls Barton, failed to stop after an accident; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £300, nine points.

