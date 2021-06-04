IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Brixworth, Blakesley and Potterspury

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates Court on May 24

Paul John Jarvis, aged 35, of Park Avenue North, Northampton, drink-driving, driving without due care and attention; disqualified 20 months, fined £1,166, surcharge £116, costs £85.

Kyle Jordan Turay, aged 24, of Swansea Road, Northampton, no insurance, driving while disqualified, drug-driving; 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, disqualified 24 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services £128, pay costs £85 to Crown Prosecution Service.

Northampton Magistrates Court

Joshua Frederick Leslie Harvey, aged 22, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, possession of a quantity of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Michael Roach, aged 19, of Holly Drive, Brixworth, criminal damage to a car window, assaulting a police officer; compensation of £500, fined £133, surcharge fund victim services of £34, costs £85.

Wain Wynter, aged 47, of Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, theft of meat from Aldi, Northampton, to value of £110, theft from Co-op of boxes of chocolates to value of £160; discharged conditionally for 24 months, compensation of £160.

Peter James Harrison, aged 28, of The Headlands, Northampton, possession of a quantity of cocaine on September 9, 2020; fined £323, surcharge £65.

Peter James Harrison, aged 28, of The Headlands, Northampton, possession of a quantity of cocaine on May 16, 2020; fined £323, surcharge £65, costs £85.

Stacey Rebecca Scotland, aged 42, of Newnham Road, Northampton, drink-driving; disqualified 17 months, fined £323, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Curtis Antony Whitlock, aged 33, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, drove a Voi scooter while drunk; community order with 40 hours unpaid work, disqualified 17 months, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Harrison Joseph, aged 28, of Wysall Road, Northampton, drink-driving; disqualified 12 months, fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85.

James Walker, aged 41, of Quinbury End, Blakesley, drink-driving; disqualified 17 months, fined £120, surcharge £34.

Blessing Bhebe, aged 29, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £557, surcharge £56, costs £620, six penalty points.

■ These cases were heard on May 25

Victor Ninicu, aged 22, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £85, six penalty points.

Liam Smyth, aged 24, of West Ridge, Northampton, drunk and disorderly behaviour; fined £66, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Gareth James Mundy, aged 49, of Meadow View, Potterspury, assaulted a woman by beating; community order, fined £500, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Ben Bartlett, aged 26, of Danetree Gardens, Northampton, possession of a knife in a public place; community order with 200 hours unpaid work; surcharge £95, costs £85.

Tracelle Elizabeth Stewart, aged 50, of Queens Crescent, Northampton, possession of a quantity of class A drugs — diamorphine and cocaine; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Norbert Kowalewski, aged 30, of Eastfield Road, Delapre, driving while disqualified, possession of cannabis; community order with 160 hours unpaid work, disqualified six months, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Aras Abdulla Daowd, aged 36, of Huxloe Rise, Northampton, taking and driving away, no insurance, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, disqualified six months, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Raimonda Rutkauskaite, aged 35, of Rothersthorpe Road, Northampton, drink-driving; disqualified 18 months, fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Liam Troy Cowdell, aged 21, of Brookside Meadows, Kings Heath, drove an e-scooter without due care and attention, no insurance, no MoT, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; fined £535, surcharge £53, costs £85, eight penalty points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.