IN COURT: Offenders from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Blisworth and Roade sentenced by local magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 17

Dustin Gates, aged 34, of Fife Street, Northampton, possession of a kitchen knife in a public place; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £128, pay costs £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

James Nicholas Smith, aged 63, of Foxendale Square, Northampton, criminal damage, wasting police time; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £128, costs £85.

Paul Anthony Harris, aged 52, of Northampton Road, Blisworth, assault, possession of pepper spray; fined £576, surcharge £58, costs £85.

Derry Patrick Byrne, aged 25, of Eden Court, Watford, drug-driving; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

Calum Sarson, aged 19, of Exeter Close, Daventry, drug-driving, no insurance, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failed to stop; fined £612, surcharge £61, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

George Asamoah, aged 41, of Lutterworth Road, Northampton, drink-driving; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 23 months.

Tristan Thomas Taylor, aged 34, of Birchfield Road East, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; nine weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

Matthew Wheeler, aged 39, of Eldean Road, Northampton, drink-driving; community order with 80 hours unpaid work; surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

Thomas William Gregory, aged 41, of Tyebeck Court, Northampton, drink-driving, no MoT; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £250, disqualified for 24 months.

Connor Bergin, aged 25, of Shankley Way, Northampton, criminal damage; discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay compensation of £600, surcharge £22, costs £85.

Mantas Skudrickas, aged 41, of South Holme Court, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

Danielle Russell, aged 30, of Whiston Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £225, surcharge £34, pay costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

Innocent Ashu, aged 39, of Mill Meadow, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £116, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Andrzej Jakubowski, aged 42, of Friars Close, Northampton, drove with no insurance; fined £317, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Sergiu Graur, aged 32, of Waypost Court, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder, no insurance; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £90, six penalty points.

Gideon Osei Opoku, aged 28, of Northcote Street, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identification of a driver suspected of an offence; fined £180, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Zachary William Frederick Osborne-Wright, aged 30, of Wappenham Road, Abthorpe, speeding; fined £146, pay a surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Jamie Glenn Shattock, aged 33, of Tapeley Gardens, Northampton, speeding; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Sophie Stockwin, aged 37, of Redcar Road, Towcester, speeding on December 1, 2020, speeding on March 14, 2021, speeding on May 1, 2021; fined £459, surcharge £46, costs £90, nine penalty points.

Anna Skwirowska, aged 40, of Drayton Walk, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £240, surcharge £32, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

Paul Lucian Tamas, aged 34, of Poole Street, Northampton, unsupervised provisional licence holder, no insurance, speeding; fined £1,100, surcharge £66, costs £85, disqualified for two years.

■ These cases were heard on September 20

Phillip Gordon Dennis, aged 40, of Lasham Court, Northampton, stole jackets value £149.99 and £249.99 belonging to Superdry; nine weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £399.98.

Constantin Batir, aged 27, of Artizan Road, Northampton, driving while disqualified, drink-driving, no insurance; community order with 150 hours unpaid work; surcharge £95, disqualified for 40 months.

Ricky Lee Michael Cattell, aged 33, of Manor Road, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon — a knuckleduster — at Northampton General Hospital; community order, surcharge £95, costs £85.

Martin Tony Pursglove, aged 26, of Leyside Court, Northampton, failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence order; fined £83, costs £60.

John Vernon Stoton, aged 32, of Church Street, Woodford Halse, possession of cannabis and ketamine, assaulted a Police Constable; fined £280, surcharge £34, costs £85.

Umar Khan, aged 32, of Lockgate Road, Northampton, drunk in charge of a vehicle, possession of cannabis; fined £322, surcharge £34, costs £85, ten penalty points.

Olayori Clifford, aged 53, of Bruce Street, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

Dante Fleming, aged 27, of High Street, Brackley, drink-driving; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

Jabran Hassan Mehmood, aged 31, of St Michaels Mount, Abington, no insurance; fined £576, surcharge £58, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Krzysztof Salek, aged 38, of Saruman Lane, Northampton, speeding; fined £614, surcharge £61, costs £85, six penalty points.

Sixfields Autocentre, of Tweed Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £1500, surcharge £150, costs £85.

Gary Grimes, aged 36, of Fengate Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £448, surcharge £45, costs £85, six penalty points.

Aleksandra Walach, aged 40, of London Road, Roade, failed to stop after an accident; fined £215, surcharge £34, costs £85, five penalty points.

Nejlah Hilmand, aged 41, of Moat Place, Northampton, failed to stop after an accident; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85, six penalty points.

Tomasz Popiolek, aged 45, of Gordon Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £85, six penalty points.

Anthony Knaggs, aged 62, of Adams Avenue, Northampton,drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £759, surcharge £76, costs £85, six penalty points.

