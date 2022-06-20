Northampton Magistrates' Court.

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 8

DAVID LEE ROSS, aged 35, of Rothersthorpe Road, Northampton, burglary; discharged conditionally for two years, compensation of £100, surcharge £21, costs £150.

DANIEL BENJAMIN JOHANSON, aged 41, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, breached court order; fined £300, costs £100.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PHILIP HOLOD, aged 38, of Portland Place, Northampton, stole three bottles of sprits from Morrisons, fined £40, compensation of £18, surcharge £34, costs £85.

SAMANTHA MARGARET McCANN, aged 37, of Cowper Street, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, criminal damage to a police vehicle, two charges of assaulting a police officer; community order with 60-day alcohol abstinence order, compensation of £100, surcharge £95, costs £85, ten points.

GRANT CHRISTOPHER DANIEL FILER-HOBBS, aged 36, of Leyside Court, Northampton, criminal damage; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £1,000.

JAMES ANTHONY SAWFORD, aged 79, of Billing Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £160, surcharge £34, costs £100, five points.

JAMES MARTIN BENJAMIN SMITH, aged 40, of Chacombe Avenue, Northampton, burglary, three charges of attempted burglary; 50 weeks in prison, compensation of £500.

■ These cases were heard on June 9

JESSICA ELIZABETH MALPAS, aged 32, of no fixed abode, stole goods from M&S Sixfields, failed to comply with requirements of a suspended sentence; 14 weeks in prison.

HARRY AUGUSTINE OBENG, aged 52, of Balfour Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen on breath, no MoT; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £620, disqualified for 17 months.

ELLEN DILLEY, aged 52, of Lark Rise, Northampton, assault; discharged conditionally for eight months, surcharge £15.

LUKE PATRICK FLYNN, aged 41, of The Severn, Daventry, carrying an offensive weapon, drink-driving involving an electric scooter, riding an e-scooter otherwise than in accordance with a licence and with no insurance, failed to surrender to custody; three months in prison suspended for 12 months, fined £120, surcharge £128, costs £100, disqualified for 12 months.

■ These cases were heard on June 10

LUKE GOSS, aged 24, of Catch Yard Road, Northampton, assault by beating; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge to fund victim services of £22, costs of £85.

TINASHE MUDYAHOTO, aged 39, of Edith Street, Northampton, sent a message that was grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs of £85.

LUKE BENJAMIN D'AVILAR, aged 33, of Leicester Street, Northampton, two charges of sending a message that was grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing; 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £200, surcharge £95, costs £85.

BRADLEY GREENWOOD, aged 37, of Riverside Drive, Weedon, assault by beating; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

MARTIN WILLIAM BRADSHAW, aged 62, of Crane Walk, Northampton, stalking, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

ELFRIDA KLAVA, aged 59, of Guildhall Road, Northampton, acquired, used or had possession of criminal property, concealed criminal property by keeping money in a bank account; discharged conditionally for 12 months.

MARK WILLIAM BROWN, aged 58, of North Holme Court, Northampton, failed to comply with sexual harm prevention order; 150 horus unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

JORDAN NIGEL EVANS, aged 23, of Malthouse Close, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £85.

MOHAMMED JAKARIAY, aged 20, of Charles Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22.

VASILE SAIN, aged 32, of Arrow Head Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, no seatbelt; 80 hours unpaid work, fined £125, surcharge £95, costs of £85, disqualified for 14 months.

IOAN PANDELE, aged 30, of Great Gull Crescent, Northampton, stole power tools to the value of £146 from Wilkinson; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22, costs of £85.

GEORGE JAMES HILLIER, aged 31, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £500, surcharge £50, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

GODLY THIABA, aged 23, of Gallfield Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

PETER JOHN LOVE, aged 59, of Leys Road, Pattishall, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DANNY WARD, aged 56, of Kettering Road, Northampton, drove while using a mobile phone; fined £183, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

AIMEE CATCHPOLE, aged 43, of Eton Close, Weedon, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £371, surcharge £37, costs of £90, five points.

SHANMUGA SUNDARAM OBLICHETTY NATARAJAN, aged 47, of Mears Ashby Road, Earls Barton, speeding; fined £241, surcharge £34, three points.

■ These cases were heard on June 11

PATRICK KEENAN, aged 37, of High Street, Guilsborough, stole goods from River Island, discharged conditionally for 18 months, compensation of £116; failed to surrender to custody, fined £50.

PATRICK KEENAN, aged 37, of High Street, Guilsborough, stole cans of Jack Daniels from Asda; discharged conditionally for 18 months, compensation of £4.40.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.