Nine men have been arrested after they were found in the back of a lorry just off the M1 in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police were called at 1.25pm on Thursday to reports of suspicious circumstances on the M1 northbound, near junction 15a.

Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the motorway.

A spokeswoman for the countywide police force told the Chronicle & Echo that nine men were arrested, ranging from 19 to 26 years old.

Immigration officials have been called for further investigation.