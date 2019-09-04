Image released of Betty Munroe’s jewellery stolen by burglars pretending to be police officers

Detectives in Northamptonshire Police’s CID have released photos of jewellery belonging to 93-year-old Betty Munroe, who died on Wednesday, August 21.

Betty was burgled at her home address in Kettering Road North, Northampton, near to the junction of Churchill Avenue, on June 11.

Northamptonshire Police say Betty's health "quickly deteriorated" following the crime.

The incident happened at about 11pm, when three males forced entry into her house via the back door by using a pair of garden shears. Once inside, they confronted Betty and told her they were police officers.

The three burglars stole all of her jewellery, including her late husband’s watch, her purse, bank cards, and a gold chain from around her neck, ransacking the premises in front of her before making good their escape.

Her health deteriorated very quickly after the incident and after being diagnosed with PTSD and Takotsubo Syndrome, also known as broken heart syndrome, Betty passed away on August 21.

Detectives are now releasing photos of the jewellery Betty had stolen in a bid to try and track down anyone with information as to who may be responsible for the burglary.

Northamptonshire Police CID have released this picture today of Betty's jewellery which was stolen in front of her.

Betty's stolen jewellery includes:

- A men’s gold watch with Frank William Munroe inscribed on the back

- A distinctive gold clown pendant (pictured)

- A women’s gold watch (pictured)

Betty Munroe was diagnosed with "broken heart syndrome" after she was burgled in her home this year.

- An 18-carat yellow gold 16-inch rope necklace

- Gold rope earrings (pictured)

- Gold hoop earrings (pictured)

- Diamond earrings (pictured)

- An 18-carat yellow gold curb chain necklace (pictured)

- An 18-carat yellow gold gate bracelet (pictured)

- A gold ring embedded with sapphires and small diamonds

DC Hannah Roche of Northampton CID said: “Betty’s story has touched the hearts of many people across the country and I know that I am not alone in saying that we want to get justice for her.

“If anyone has been offered this jewellery or knows of its whereabouts, please do get in touch with us.”

In a heartfelt statement released by Northamptonshire Police last month, Betty's family said: "The distressing circumstances of our lovely mum’s death have caused us so much sorrow.

"Before the burglary she was happy and living independently in her home of 56 years.

"The violent actions of these callous individuals robbed her not only of precious possessions, but of her sense of security and peace and the will to go on."

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the jewellery or the burglary in June is encouraged to contact Northamptonshire Police, no matter how insignificant you think your information might be.

If you want to do it anonymously, instead of calling us on 101, you can speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 55511 or use their online reporting form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org.