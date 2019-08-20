'I'm so so sorry for your loss': Floral tributes left at the scene of fatal incident in Northampton

An investigation is still ongoing into the death of a man following a collision with a car in Northampton.

Floral tributes dedicated to the 47-year-old pedestrian who died on Saturday night have been left attached to a lamppost outside Sainsburys Local in Wellingborough Road.

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for video footage after a man died following collision with a vehicle in Northampton.

The incident happened at around 11.05pm on Saturday, August 17, when a grey Ford Fiesta and a male pedestrian were in collision on the A4500 Wellingborough Road, close to the junction with Whitworth Road, as the vehicle headed into Northampton.

The 47-year-old pedestrian was taken to Northampton General Hospital where he later died.

Only one note has been left at the scene, among several bunches of flowers, which reads 'I'm so so sorry for your loss.

'My thoughts are with all your family and friends...sending my love to you all.'

A written tribute was left among the bunches of flowers.

A 19-year-old Northampton man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today (Tuesday) said a number of witnesses have contacted the police with dashcam footage since an appeal for video was published by the force yesterday. However, they would still encourage anyone else to come forward.

In an appeal for information, DC Andy Tredwell, yesterday (Monday) said: “We are aware that a lot of people were at the scene on Saturday night and that a number of people took video footage at the time. We are now appealing for those with footage to come forward as it may assist our investigation.

“I would also ask that anyone with video footage does not post it on social media as this can affect the integrity of an investigation.”

Anyone who has video footage of the incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 regarding incident 604 of August 17.

The investigation is still ongoing.