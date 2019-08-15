'I knew I had done something bad': Teenager accused of murdering Northampton's Louis Ryan Menezes claims stabbing was 'an accident'

An 18-year-old boy has called the moment he stabbed a Northampton teenager to death "an accident" - and claims he only pulled his knife out because he thought he would be stabbed first.

After nine days of evidence, Amari Smith took the stand at Northampton Crown Court today (August 15) to explain what led to him killing Louis Ryan Menezes on May 25 last year.

Louis-Ryan Menezes was stabbed to death in May 25 last year on Drayton Walk.

He is charged with murder and is accused of deliberately stabbing the 17-year-old in the chest in a "sudden attack" that Louis "did nothing to deserve".

But today, Smith told the jury he was "scared" of Louis when they confronted each other on Drayton Walk because he thought he had a weapon down his tracksuit bottoms - and claims he never meant to hurt Louis when he pulled out his own hidden knife.

"I only mean to fend him off," Smith told the jury. "I was scared of him. I thought he had a knife.

"I thought he was going to stab me first."

Amari Smith, 18, claims he stabbed Louis in the chest in "self-defence".

The court has previously heard how Louis came out of a flat to find and confront Louis in Drayton Walk over "some comments made" on social media.

In fact, Smith today told the jury he and Louis had once been "close friends" and had visited each other's houses time and again - until they fell out over a friend Smith had been hanging out with.

The last contact the two had was an argument over Snapchat in November 2017. The last message from Louis to Smtih was of two eyes typed out with emojis.

The next time they saw each other six months later, Smith fatally stabbed Louis in the chest.

Amari says Louis approached him saying "I'll shank you up". One of Louis' friends who witnessed the attack denies hearing this.

Witnesses have told the court that Louis took a kitchen knife out with him when he went to find Smith and had it tucked into his waistband.

Today, Smith described the stabbing to the jury in his own words.

He said: "[Louis] seemed amped up and angry. He kept saying 'what is it then, what is it then'.

"He had his hands down his trousers. I thought he had a weapon. I thought he was going to stab me."

Amari Smith claims he pulled his knife out to "fend off" Louis.

His defence barrister, Mr Paul Mendell QC, asked: "Did Louis say anything else?"

Smith replied: "He said, 'I'll shank you up'."

One of Louis' friends, who has previously given evidence, denied hearing Louis say this.

Smith continued: "That was when I pulled out the knife. I wanted it in between us. I was scared.

"I wanted to fend him off."

Mr Mendell asked: "Did you move the knife forward?"

"Yes," said Smith. "And Louis was coming forward as well."

"Did the knife make contact?" said Mr Mendell.

"Yes," said Smith.

"I wasn't trying to stab him. I didn't aim it. I never meant to hurt him.

"I saw Louis put his hand up to his chest. Then I ran off."

The court heard Smith then ran home, changed his tracksuit, then went out again to throw the knife and his jacket away in a bush.

He also admitted in court that today was the first time he has explained where he threw away the alleged murder weapon. He did not disclose it to police before today.

He then went to London with his mother for a family event, and claims did not hear about Louis' death until several days later on social media.

Smith said: "I was sad. He was my friend. I was angry with myself because I knew I had done something so bad.

"I couldn't bring myself to tell my family what happened."

When Smith was arrested four days after Louis' death, he gave a false name and address to police.

The court has heard how Louis died of a one-inch stabbed wound that pierced his heart. He dies shortly after the stabbing.

The trial continues.