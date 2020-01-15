'I hope wherever you are you have no peace' - Mother's heartbreaking letter to son's 'killer' on anniversary of Northampton murder

On the anniversary of a shocking murder in Northampton, the victim's mother has released a heartbreaking letter to the runaway suspect at the heart of the case.

Jon Casey was fatally stabbed on Barrack Road on January 16, 2015, allegedly by Waijs Dahir, from Coventry, who is believed to have fled to Africa after the attack.

Jon Casey was murdered in Northampton five years ago today

Jon's mum has written a letter to the killer while the Northampton family is still offering £25,000 for information that leads to Dahir's arrest.

"I hope that, wherever you are, you have no peace, no resemblance of life as you knew it and no future," the letter says - the full copy can be read below.

"Most of all, I hope you know that although you have, so far, evaded justice, you are not free, you will never be free. We will always be looking for you and for justice."

Jon, who was 35 when he was murdered, is believed to have been stabbed near to Lazeez restaurant at about 5.30pm on the Friday evening.

His family launched the fresh appeal for information and reward on what would have been his 40th birthday in August last year - but so far, the vital details have not come to light.

In a statement, the family said: "Whilst there has been some information shared, we still need more people to come forward if they think they can help with this.

"It has been a very frustrating time for our family, especially as we know that there are people out there, including the suspect's family, who know where he went following Jon's murder.

"We are still hopeful that the reward might prompt someone to contact us or the police and share information that will enable the arrest of Waijs Dahir to face trial for this crime."

An international warrant has been issued for the arrest of Dahir, thought to now be living in Mogadishu, Somalia.

He also has strong links in Kenya and may have illegally travelled back to the UK or the Netherlands where he is thought to have dual-nationality.

Detective Inspector Stuart Hitchon said the investigation remains 'live' with officers ready to pursue all new lines of inquiry.

"However insignificant it may seem, it could just be the missing piece of the jigsaw we need in order to obtain justice for Jon and his family," he said.

“This case was and remains a complex one with the main suspect believed to have fled overseas."

Anyone with information should email informationforjon@proeliumlaw.com or call or text 07526 081094 - voicemails are accepted too.

Alternatively, information can be provided directly to police by calling 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or National Crime Agency officers in Kenya.

Information can be directed straight to the team investigating Jon's murder by clicking here.

Names and contact details must be provided when making contact to be considered eligible to claim all or part of the reward.

'A letter to a killer' by Jon Casey's mother:

Five years ago, on Friday, January 16, 2015, my son, our Jon boy, was murdered.

The death of Jon, a son, a partner, a brother, and a daddy to two little girls, changed our lives forever.

The person responsible ran away to hide from the consequence of their actions, something we were unable to do. Here are my thoughts for that person:

I hope you remember with horror that cold dark January night five years ago when you murdered my son.

I hope you think of the moment when you got the knife to attack my defenceless son and I hope that thought cripples you with regret.

I hope the thought of you violently, viciously and brutally attacking my son always darkens your day.

I hope when you look at your hands you see my son’s blood. Blood you will never be able to wash away.

I hope the memory of my dying son stumbling away from you haunts your every dream.

I hope that as you ran away leaving my son to die in the street you knew that your life would change forever.

I hope that, wherever you are, you have no peace, no resemblance of life as you knew it and no future.

Most of all, I hope you know that although you have, so far, evaded justice, you are not free, you will never be free. We will always be looking for you and for justice.

The £25,000 reward put forward for information leading to your arrest and detention will remain indefinitely.

Our Jon will never, never be forgotten. I hope you know that.

And finally, I hope that as every year of your life passes you realise you are nearer to the time when you will meet your God to face your final reckoning.