Two men who may have information about a wildlife crime in south Northamptonshire are being sought by police.

No details have been given of the crime in Woodend by Northamptonshire Police but the rural crime team has released two photographs of them in a bid to identify them.

Police want to speak to these men about a wildlife crime in Woodend. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

The men, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.